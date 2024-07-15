GE Vernova to supply synchronous condensers and high-voltage substation for Transelec’s Ana Maria and Monte Mina substation projects in Chile. (Credit: GE Vernova)

GE Vernova has secured an order from high voltage systems provider Transelec Holdings Rentas to supply synchronous condensers and high-voltage substation for the latter’s Ana Maria and Monte Mina substation projects in northern Chile.

The Ana Maria and Monte Mina substation projects were included in a tender for ‘Voltage Control by Short Circuit Current Contribution’. This initiative is part of the Chilean government’s plan to support the country’s energy transition and decarbonisation efforts.

Located in the Antofagasta Region, the Ana María substation project was acquired by Transelec from Total Energies earlier this month. The deal included the existing as well as an expansion project being built by BBosch.

Under the equipment order, GE Vernova’s hydro power business will deliver two synchronous condensers for the Ana María project and two others for the Monte Mina project.

A synchronous condenser is a large rotating generator designed to enhance voltage regulation as well as deliver energy security and grid support and stabilisation, said GE Vernova.

The company’s scope of work also comprises engineering, control system, protection system, electrical and mechanical auxiliaries, assembly at site supervision, and commissioning.

In addition, GE Vernova’s grid solutions unit will deliver the 220kV high-voltage substation including electrical engineering, transformers, gas insulated substation (GIS), protection and control system (digital solution).

The grid solutions business will also offer testing and commissioning to connect the synchronous condensers island with the transmission systems. The commercial operation of the project extension is slated to commence in 2027.

GE Vernova hydro power CEO Frederic Ribieras said: “GE Vernova has been committed to helping accelerate the energy transition in Latin America for a long time and we believe that the synchronous condenser is a key technology to help with grid challenges.

“GE Vernova has experience through its large synchronous condenser installed base that have similarities with the engineering of a hydroelectric generator.”