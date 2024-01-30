GE Vernova will supply its 6W turbines to provide 1.4GW of power generation across Squadron Energy’s three sites, including 414MW Uungala Wind Farm, 400MW Jeremiah Wind Farm and 700MW Spicers Creek Wind Farm, all in New South Wales

GE Vernova's 6 MW onshore wind turbine. (Credit: GE Vernova)

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business has signed a strategic framework agreement with Squadron Energy to supply 1.4GW of onshore wind projects in New South Wales, Australia.

The agreement, signed in the fourth quarter of 2023, was initially announced by Squadron Energy earlier this month, following a sod-turning ceremony.

Through the framework agreement, Squadron Energy and GE Vernova have formed a $2.75bn green strategic alliance for wind turbine supply.

Under the alliance, GE Vernova will supply 414MW Uungula Wind Farm with its 6MW wind turbines, along with EPC services through its consortium partners CCP.

The wind turbine maker will also supply turbines for Squadron Energy’s other two projects in NSW, 400MW Jeremiah Wind Farm and 700MW Spicers Creek Wind Farm.

GE Vernova Wind business CEO Vic Abate said: “This deal is the culmination of a strong partnership between the GE and Squadron teams built over several years across multiple projects. We are delighted to continue working together across a portfolio of projects in New South Wales, to bring reliable and affordable wind energy to the region.

“Across global markets, securing supply chains to mitigate risk and ensure a swift roll-out of renewable energy projects has been identified as one of the greatest challenges facing the sector and the shift to more renewable energy.

“This alliance with Squadron Energy is another example of GE Vernova’s ability to deliver on our workhorse strategy – producing fewer variants in large quantities at scale to drive quality and reliability across the fleet for our customers.”

GE Vernova and Squadron Energy, a wholly owned portfolio company of Tattarang, will combine their capabilities to complete the grid applications and plan for the delivery of projects.

All three projects will feature GE Vernova’s 6.0-164 workhorse turbine type, which enables standardised grid and project execution elements across the portfolio.

The Jeremiah Wind Farm and Spicers Creek Wind Farm are planned to be constructed under a split-scope delivery model, and the

GE Vernova will provide Uungula Wind Farm with 69 of its 6.0-164 wind turbines and a five-year, full-service agreement with construction expected to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

The three offshore wind generation projects are anticipated to create around 1,000 jobs in construction, operation, and maintenance roles.

Tattarang chairman Andrew Forrest said: “This partnership with GE Vernova will accelerate Australia’s transition to green energy. Squadron Energy is committed to delivering a 14GW renewable energy development pipeline – one-third of the Australian Government’s 82% 2030 renewable energy target.

“The strong policies in place in the US and Australia to incentivise industry investment in large-scale green energy will help to bring emissions down, not just nationally but across the globe. The transition to green energy is well and truly underway.

“It’s urgent for our planet but with the correct policies and partnerships it’s also great for our economy and local workforce.”