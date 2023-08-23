Located on the lower mainstream of the Jinsha River across the border of Yunnan Province and Sichuan Province, the Xiangjiaba hydropower plant has eight hydropower units, which put together generate 30.88TWh of clean energy annually for approximately five million people

GE Vernova has been selected by Chinese utilities company Yangtze Power for upgrading the 6.4GW Xiangjiaba hydropower plant in China.

Under the refurbishment work, GE Vernova will be responsible for the design, manufacturing, delivery, installation, and commissioning activities for three sets of main shaft air supply pipes of the Chinese hydropower project.

The replacement of the air supply pipes is aimed at enhancing the sealing effect to maintain the efficiency of the Xiangjiaba hydropower plant.

Upgradation of the plant is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2024.

Located on the lower mainstream of the Jinsha River across the border of Yunnan Province and Sichuan Province, the Xiangjiaba hydropower plant was fully commissioned in 2014.

The Chinese hydropower facility, which has eight hydropower units, is a major source for transmitting power from western areas to East China.

It generates 30.88TWh of electricity annually to deliver clean energy to approximately five million people each year.

Besides, the Xiangjiaba hydropower plant helps in the prevention of floods, silt retention, improved shipping conditions, and agricultural irrigation to the area.

Furthermore, the hydropower facility offsets about 12 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, which is comparable to the emissions released by two million vehicles.

Construction of the Xiangjiaba hydropower plant commenced in 2006 and the first generating unit was commissioned in late 2012.

GE Vernova hydropower services leader Roberta Galli said: “This project builds on GE’s and Yangtze Power’s long-lasting relationship to unleash the potential of hydropower in China.

”From Pumped Storage to Services, China still has a huge potential to integrate more renewable and reliable energy into the grid and accelerate the energy transition in the country and beyond.”

Earlier this year, GE Hydro Solutions connected all four units of the 1.2GW Jinzhai pumped storage hydropower plant in China to the grid.