GE Vernova collaborates with TECO to enhance Taiwan's power grid with advanced STATCOM technology. (Credit: yu tee from Pixabay)

GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE:GEV), together with TECO Electric and Machinery Co (TECO) celebrated the ground breaking of the ZhangGong Step-up Substation and the YongXing Switchyard in central Taiwan in Changhua County. The substations, owned by Taiwan Power Company will be installed with two units of GE Vernova’s ±200 Mvar STATCOM (Static Synchronous Compensator) systems, following the closure of a deal between the company and TECO in early 2024.

GE Vernova plans to deliver the STATCOM system and transformer solution, while TECO will manage civil work and overall site operations. The STATCOMs installed at these substations, which are connected via a 161 kV transmission line, are intended to facilitate the integration of more renewable energy into the area, as well as other regions in Taiwan, while enhancing the overall stability of Taiwan’s grid.

Changhua County is a key hub for diverse renewable energy projects—solar, wind, and hydro power. Beyond renewables, the county is home to a number of major electronics manufacturers, as well as food processing and agricultural industries. With the increasing proportion of renewable energy, STATCOMs are expected to assume a crucial role in maintaining the stability of power flow within the region.

Mr. Pin Chang, President from Intelligence Energy Business Group of TECO said, “TECO has outstanding electromechanical technology and a proven track record in the field of electromechanical engineering. Through its collaboration with GE Vernova, we can enhance Taiwan’s renewable power grid and ensure a more stable electricity supply.”

Shailesh Mishra, Regional Leader for GE Vernova’s Grid System Integration business in Asia Pacific, said, “We are honoured to contribute to Taiwan’s renewable energy goals through the deployment of our advanced STATCOM technology. This collaboration with TECO underscores our commitment to sustainable energy solutions that drive positive change on a global scale.”

Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, produce power intermittently. Consequently, when renewable energy sources are not producing power, the power grid can become unbalanced. This volatility can lead to voltage fluctuations that potentially harm equipment and disrupt power supply. Here, the STATCOM, a type of Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS), comes into play. By regulating voltage and reactive power, the STATCOM ensures the power grid’s sustained reliability and efficiency, particularly when utilizing higher amounts of renewable energy.

Source: Company Press Release