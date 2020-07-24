The additional GE aeroderivative unit will help DS Smith increase plant efficiency of approximately 2% with a significant reduction of emissions

GE secured order for Aeroderivative Technology from DS Smith. (Credit: General Electric)

GE announced a new order from DS Smith Paper Italia S.r.l. (DS Smith) for GE’s LM6000PF aeroderivative gas turbine and a seven-year service agreement for its paper mill located in Lucca, Italy. The paper mill is currently powered by two of GE’s aeroderivative gas turbines, one of which was modernized in 2015. The additional GE aeroderivative unit will help DS Smith increase plant efficiency of approximately 2% with a significant reduction of emissions, while assuring steam supply for the industrial process. Over a year this is estimated to be almost 2 million standard cubic meters of natural gas and up to 4,000 tons of carbon*, the equivalent of nearly 900 combustion engine cars driven on the roads for one year.

“As a leading global manufacturer of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, we are committed to creating high-quality, high-performing products, providing the solutions that our customers and society demand,” said Stefano Andreotti, Project Director for DS Smith, DS Smith Paper Italia S.r.l. “We decided to rely on GE’s proven aeroderivative gas turbine technology to improve the efficiency, power output and lifetime of our power generation assets.”

GE’s LM6000PF includes the latest configuration of GE’s dry low emissions (DLE) technology. The LM6000PF offers higher power output than the LM6000PB model with increased efficiency, while significantly reducing emissions.

“Producing 420,000 tons of paper annually, the Paper Mill in Lucca, one of the biggest in DS Smith’s European network, is often at the forefront of advanced sustainability processes. This project builds on our already strong relationship with DS Smith of over 20 years, and our proven technology will continue to provide the additional needed power to sustain their factory’s production,” said Michael Rechsteiner Vice President Europe, GE Gas Power “DS Smith will benefit from the improved sustainability and ongoing decarbonization process at the plant, allowing for them to continue with their emissions reduction program.”

The 100MW paper mill in Lucca was built in 1998 with two of GE’s LM6000PB aeroderivative gas turbines. With more than 1,320 units and over 40 million operating hours, GE’s LM6000 fleet is the largest of its kind with industry-leading reliability of over 99% and more than 98% availability.

