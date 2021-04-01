Being developed by Invenergy, the North Central wind energy facilities comprise three wind farms

GE agrees to supply for North Central wind facilities. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay.)

GE Renewable Energy has reached an agreement with Invenergy to provide onshore wind turbines for the 1485MW North Central wind energy facilities in Oklahoma, US.

Under the terms of the agreement, GE will deliver 492 x 2.X-127s and 39 x 2.X-116 turbines with varying nameplates and hub heights, for the North Central wind energy facilities.

The North Central wind energy facilities comprise three wind farms including the 999MW Traverse Wind Energy Centre, the 287MW Maverick Wind Energy Centre and the 199MW Sundance Wind Energy Centre.

Located in the north central Oklahoma, the wind facilities are being developed by global developer and sustainable energy solutions operator Invenergy.

Invenergy EVP and chief commercial officer Jim Shield said: “It is critical that Invenergy work with trusted partners as we develop and build the North Central Wind Energy Facilities; including Traverse, the largest wind farm in the country, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Invenergy is proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with GE Renewable Energy to deliver the benefits these projects will bring to AEP and the nation.”

Maverick and Sundance to be completed in 2021, Traverse in 2022

The Maverick and Sundance wind farms are expected to be completed in 2021, while Traverse in 2022, and all three projects will be owned by American Electric Power (AEP) upon completion.

Also, its GE Energy Financial Services (GE EFS) has invested in the Traverse project during the construction phase and offered creative structuring to allow financing of the build transfer opportunity.

GE Renewable Energy Americas onshore CEO Tim White said: “GE Renewable Energy is delighted to be a part of this exciting endeavor, which is the largest combined onshore wind project in GE’s history.

“We have a long partnership with Invenergy and AEP and look forward to working closely with them to help bring a significant amount of affordable, sustainable energy to the region.

“As the US and the world have adopted increasing amounts of renewable energy, Invenergy and GE are helping to accelerate this change by being the partners of choice for utilities and other leading companies that want to be part of the ongoing and critical transition to affordable, sustainable renewable energy.”