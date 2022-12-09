GE Hydro Solutions was chosen by Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power, a subsidiary of State Grid XinYuan, to deliver four new 300MW pumped storage turbines for the Chinese hydro power plant

The first two 300MW pumped storage units at Jinzhai hydro power plant have been commissioned by GE. (Credit: GE Renewable Energy)

GE Hydro Solutions, a part of General Electric (GE), has commissioned the first two 300MW pumped storage units of the 1.2GW Jinzhai hydro power plant in China.

Following the successful trial operation period, the two pumped storage units have been connected to the grid, stated GE.

GE Hydro Solutions was chosen by Anhui Jinzhai Pumped Storage Power, a subsidiary of State Grid XinYuan, to deliver four new 300MW pumped storage turbines at the Chinese hydro power plant.

Besides, the company will supply generator-motors and the remaining plant equipment for the Anhui Jinzhai power plant located in the Jinzhai County in Anhui Province.

The annual generating capacity of the Jinzhai hydro power plant is estimated to be approximately 1.4 times the annual household power consumption in Jinzhai.

The pumped hydro storage project is expected to serve as a sustainable large-scale energy storage system. It will reduce 179,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually and save up to 89,500 tons of coal, said GE.

By acting as giant batteries, the pumped storage units will assist in solving the grid stability challenges for the Anhui Province, stated the company.

During surplus energy times, water is pumped from the lower to the upper reservoir. In times of demand, water from the upper reservoir is released to produce hydroelectricity as the water travels through the turbine.

GE Hydro Solutions president and CEO Pascal Radue said: “Once the project is fully commissioned, the giant 1.2 GW hydro battery will offer a high level of flexibility and reliability to the local power grid.

“This demonstrates pumped storage Solutions’ ability to solve some of the biggest challenges linked to the energy transition, in China and beyond.”

The Jinzhai hydro power plant will contribute to China’s goal of developing over 200 pumped storage stations by 2025 that would have a combined capacity of 270GW, stated GE, citing a report from Bloomberg.