Aris Mining now has approximately 136.1 million issued and outstanding common shares, inclusive of the new common shares issued to acquire Aris Gold.

GCM Mining Corp. (GCM Mining) (TSX: GCM) ( OTCQX: TPRFF) and Aris Gold Corporation (Aris Gold) (TSX: ARIS) ( OTCQX: ALLXF) have completed the business combination previously announced on July 25, 2022. The combined entity has been renamed Aris Mining Corporation and operates several high-grade underground mines at its Segovia Operations and the Marmato Mine, which together produced 230,000 ounces of gold in 2021. Aris Mining also owns two advanced development projects, the Marmato Lower Mine expansion and Toroparu Project, and is the operator and 20% shareholder of the Soto Norte joint venture, a large-scale underground project advancing its environmental permitting.

Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining, stated: “Over the past 18 months, our team has completed three transactions that have resulted in the creation of Aris Mining. We have an attractive mix of production, cash flow and near-term growth projects, all of which are supported by sizable mineral reserves or resources and strong financial, technical, and operating teams. Within Colombia, we are integrating the teams at Segovia and Marmato. The Segovia Operations incorporates an industry-leading artisanal small miner program that has enhanced relations with the local community and improved the environment by eliminating the use of mercury and the discharge of tailings into waterways, and we look forward to expanding these opportunities for both the Marmato and Soto Norte communities. We will continue to strengthen stakeholder engagement to deliver mining projects which promote local development and are aligned to best environmental practices.”

Aris Mining has approximately $352 million of cash, free cash flow generation from the Segovia Operations, and approximately $260 million of additional committed funding from precious metals stream agreements available to fund growth projects1. Aris Mining has proven and probable mineral reserves of 3.8 million ounces of gold, measured and indicated mineral resources of 18.3 million ounces of gold, inclusive of mineral reserves, and inferred mineral resources of 7.7 million ounces of gold. See Tables 1, 2, and 3 in the Appendix for details.

A new corporate website has been launched at www.aris-mining.com which contains information on Aris Mining’s mines and projects, along with information about the Board of Directors, management team and approach to corporate governance and sustainability.

