Gazprom Neft introduces a new integrated refining-process management system. (Credit: Gazprom Neft PJSC.)

Gazprom Neft is continuing its installation of an integrated automated process control system (APCS) at its Omsk Refinery. The new APCS has been designed for the company’s future advanced oil refining complex (AORC), construction of which is expected to be complete by 2021. The APCS, which integrates three distinct technological processes in the future facility into a single cohesive system, will be the only one of its kind in Russia. The project has been developed by Gazprom Neft’s industrial automation subsidiary, Avtomatika-Servis, together with partners from South Korea and Japan. The system’s compliance with industrial safety standards has been inspected by Rostekhnadzor (the Federal Service for Ecological, Technological and Nuclear Oversight).

Gazprom Neft’s APCS will be the largest of more than 80 control systems currently in operation at the Omsk Refinery. The future facility is capable of processing information from 18,700 sensors concurrently — twice the industry average. Thanks to modern design solutions, the APCS will be able to manage technologically diverse, but interconnected, processes in a single flow process, guaranteeing the AORC’s high efficiency and reliability. The system is built around a flexible architecture, and can be integrated into Gazprom Neft’s future Production Control Centre (PCC). Specialists continue to work on pre-commissioning activities, prior to the system going into full commercial operation.

Gazprom Neftoil and gas refining directorate head Mikhail Antonov said: “Our company is creating a single and cohesive control environment through which to manage our oil-refining assets. Nobody, anywhere in the world can, at the moment, offer us ready-made solutions in line with the full range of technological features and objectives involved in production. For that reason, Gazprom Neft is managing engineering here itself, and implementing solutions to increase the efficiency and reliability of the entire vertical production chain — from the simplest technological processes to production groups and entire plants.”

Source: Company Press Release