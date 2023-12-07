The US-based commissioning services provider secured the contract from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), which includes pre-commissioning, commissioning, planning and execution of Trion FPU at HHI’s fabrication yard in Ulsan, South Korea

GATE Energy to commission Trion FPU project. (Credit: Nathan Forbes on Unsplash)

GATE Energy has secured a contract for the commissioning of the Woodside Trion Floating Production Unit (FPU) project, located around 180km off the Mexican coastline.

The US-based commissioning services provider secured the contract from EPC contractor South Korean shipbuilding company HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

The scope of the contract includes pre-commissioning and commissioning planning and execution at HHI’s fabrication yard in Ulsan, South Korea.

GATE Energy said that the Woodside Trion FPU contract will take the company to offshore Mexico for the first time, extending its reach in the international energy market.

The FPU is planned to be constructed in South Korea, and the first oil is anticipated in 2028.

GATE Energy CEO Lee Jordan said: “We are excited to build on our prior working relationship with HHI and our footprints in South Korea, Mexico, and the United States to support the delivery of the first oil production facility for Mexico’s deepwater acreage in the Gulf of Mexico.

“This will represent a substantial milestone for Woodside and is a key step in unlocking the full potential of the basin for the Mexican people.”

The Trion deepwater development is located in the Gulf of Mexico in the Perdido Fold Belt with water depths ranging up to 8,200ft.

Woodside owns a 60% interest in the Trion development and is also the operator, while PEMEX Exploración y Producción (PEMEX) holds the remaining 40% interest.

The initial phase of the project will include 18 wells, nine producer wells, seven water injectors, and two gas injectors, with plans to drill a total of 24 wells over the life of the project.

The FPU will connect to a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

In August this year, Mexico’s regulatory authority Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH) approved the Trion field development plan (FDP) project.

GATE Energy commissioning president Mark Myhre said: “Receiving the commissioning contract for the Woodside Trion FPU project is a remarkable milestone for GATE Energy.

“This marks the third consecutive HHI-built FPU project awarded to us, demonstrating the trust and confidence that our valued clients place in our capabilities.

“We take immense pride in the fact that this project will not only deliver exceptional value to HHI and Woodside but will also bring benefit to our dedicated employee-owners.”