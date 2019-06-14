Gasum has entered into an agreement with the cleantech company Forchem Oy about delivery of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to their tall oil distillery in Rauma, Finland.

Image: Gasum signs agreement with Forchem. Photo: courtesy of Gasum Oy.

Gas offers industrial operators an excellent alternative in their efforts to achieve their emission targets. The first LNG delivery will take place during September this year.

LNG will be delivered to Forchem’s production site by tank trucks from Gasum’s LNG terminal in Pori, Finland. The LNG terminal is approximately 70 km from Forchem on the Finnish west coast. LNG will be received to Forchem’s receiving terminal, regasified and then used in Forchem’s production process.

Forchem supplies products to global players across a wide range of markets. The main characteristics of Forchem’s production is the principle of sustainable development and a minimal environmental footprint.

“We are very committed to utilize renewable raw material to produce environmentally friendly products for wide variety of uses”, explains Risto Näsi, CEO of Forchem. “We chose LNG primarily because it minimizes our emissions, particularly sulphur emissions. We are also keen to evaluate the use of liquefied biogas (LBG) in the future as it would further reduce our carbon footprint”, he concludes.

The Vice President of Gasum’s natural gas and LNG business, Kimmo Rahkamo, confirms that LNG is the most viable way forward taking the sustainability and environment into consideration. “Gasum is rapidly growing its supply chain of LNG and LBG in order to support customers’ need for compliance with emission regulations. Building LNG infrastructure today will enable the use of LBG tomorrow”, he explains.

LNG is an environmentally friendly and a highly energy efficient and versatile fuel that is used to replace the use of e.g. petroleum-based fuels in industry, marine sector and heavy-duty road transport. Using LNG helps achieve significant cuts in particulate as well as sulphur dioxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions. The use of LNG also enables a switch to liquefied biogas (LBG) without any additional investments.

Source: Company Press Release