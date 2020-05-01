The McGowan Government has established a $9 million Clean Energy Future Fund

Fund to help develop clean energy projects in Western Australia. (Credit: Robert Jones from Pixabay)

The McGowan Government has opened applications for the first round of funding as part of its Clean Energy Future Fund.

The Fund, administered by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation with support from Energy Policy WA, has been established to support the development of innovative clean energy projects.

Clean energy projects will be eligible for funding of between $250,000 and $2 million per project, with the State Government funding up to 25 per cent of eligible project costs.

Projects will be evaluated on their capacity to reduce emissions reductions, potential for wider adoption, project innovation and financial viability.

Funding for eligible clean energy projects at significant facilities required to report under the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting scheme, and located in regional and remote areas will be given priority in the first round.

Applications will be assessed by an executive group, with recommendations made to the Environment Minister and Energy Minister for their joint decision.

In addition to initial State Government seed funding, royalties from future unconventional onshore oil and gas projects in Western Australia will be directed to the fund.

Environment Minister Stephen Dawson said:

“Western Australia is home to some incredible innovation that can help underpin a prosperous, low-carbon future.

“Clean energy technologies and industries will be an important source of future jobs and will support sustainable growth.

“Nowhere is this more important than in our regions, which is why priority will be given to funding clean energy projects in remote and regional Western Australia.

“The fund also supports the McGowan Government’s commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said:

“The McGowan Government is committed to facilitating solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that promote innovation, new technologies and new opportunities for Western Australians.

“The Clean Energy Future Fund will not only assist in the development of clean energy projects, it will also create jobs, which will be increasingly important in the recovery post‑COVID-19.

“This is another step the McGowan Government is taking to work with industry to support innovation and harness our world-class renewable energy resources.”

Source: Company Press Release