Following two successful geotechThe project will follow Fugro’s “Triple A” approach of acquiring, analysing and advising on Geo-data, and the contract will take around 10 months to complete.nical data acquisition awards in the Taiwan offshore wind farm sector in 2020, Fugro IOVTEC Co. Ltd (Fugro IOVTEC) has secured their third offshore geotechnical site investigation project in Taiwan for the Hai Long 2 and Hai Long 3 offshore wind farms.

The project will follow Fugro’s “Triple A” approach of acquiring, analysing and advising on Geo-data, and the contract will take around 10 months to complete.

The Hai Long offshore wind farms are being co-developed by Northland Power Inc, Yushan Energy and Mitsui & Co. Fugro IOVTEC will acquire Geo-data at 32 wind turbine locations and the site investigation will be carried out in two phases: seabed and downhole. The seabed phase will be performed using Fugro’s SEACALF continuous drive system; the Fugro Voyager, Fugro’s dedicated geotechnical drilling vessel, will be deployed for the downhole phase.

“We welcome this excellent opportunity to work for Hai Long and showcase Fugro IOVTEC’s Geo-data expertise in the renewables sector,” said Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Business Line Director for Asia-Pacific. “Offshore wind farm developments in the region and especially in Taiwan are going through an accelerated and ambitious pace, and Fugro is proud to be part of these developments that support our vision to create a safe and liveable world.”

“This collaboration with Fugro IOVTEC allows us to continue and increase our engagement with Taiwanese suppliers, underlining our commitment to cultivating the development of the local supply chain and helping fulfil Taiwan’s ambitious plans for deploying offshore wind,” said Felipe Montero, EPCI Director of Hai Long Offshore Wind Project.