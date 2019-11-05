ULTRA technology provides the safe use of urea reagent where SCR is used to reduce NOx, eliminating the hazards associated with the transport, storage and handling of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia

Image: Fuel Tech secures air pollution control orders. Photo: Courtesy of S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

Fuel Tech, a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today announced the receipt of multiple air pollution control (APC) contracts from customers in the US and Europe. These awards have an aggregate value of approximately $2.1 million.

An order was received for a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system for an industrial process unit firing natural gas located in the United States. The scope includes Fuel Tech’s SCR and UDI™ Urea Direct Injection technologies, along with ancillary systems to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from a metal processing line. Fuel Tech’s UDI process, similar to our ULTRA® technology, provides the safe use of urea reagent where SCR is used to reduce NOx, eliminating the hazards associated with the transport, storage and handling of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia. Equipment deliveries are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

A contract was received for an ULTRA® system that will be installed on a natural gas-fired steam boiler in the western United States retrofitted with SCR technology. Fuel Tech’s ULTRA process provides for the safe and cost-effective on-site conversion of urea to ammonia for use as a reagent where SCR is used to reduce NOx, eliminating the hazards associated with the transport, storage and handling of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia. This ULTRA system is a permanent system on a unit where a temporary ULTRA rental unit replaced a competing technology. Equipment delivery will be in the first quarter of 2020.

In Europe, several change orders to three existing contracts for SCR related systems were also received. Work will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Vincent J. Arnone, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce these contracts as we continue to provide a wide range of environmental and emission control solutions for our diverse global customer base utilizing a variety of fuel sources. The contracts for industrial process units show the wide range of clients that go beyond the power generation market segment.”

Source: Company Press Release