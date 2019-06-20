FTC Solar and Thien Tan Group have completed construction of Thiên Tân Group's 19 MWdc Mo Duc Solar project in Quang Ngai Province, Vietnam.

Image: FTC Solar and Thien Tan Group signed contracts for an additional 80MWs across two solar projects. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/FTC Solar, Inc.

The project, one of the first in Vietnam funded with private company capital investment, will supply 28 million kilowatts per hour to the national power grid. Thien Tan Group celebrated project completion with a commissioning ceremony earlier this quarter.

After the commissioning ceremony, FTC Solar and Thien Tan Group signed contracts for an additional 80MWs across two solar projects to be constructed in the Ninh Thuan Province in 2019 using FTC Solar’s new Voyager Tracker.

“The 80MWs planned in Ninh Thuan Province represent the continuation of a strong partnership between FTC Solar and Thien Tan Group. We are excited about working together and our continued growth in the region,” said Tony Etnyre, CEO of FTC Solar.

In addition to deploying the Voyager tracker, FTC Solar will provide full engineering services to Thien Tan, including development engineering, detailed project design, construction management, and commissioning.

“FTC Solar has supported us from the beginning, and we are pleased to complete the Duc Minh project together. The Thiên Tân and FTC Solar partnership is strong and will have continued success in Vietnam and the region,” said Mr. Huynh Kim Lap, Chairman of Thiên Tân Group.

Mr Huynh Tran Huu Nhan, Director of Thein Tan Group’s Solar company commented, “Our collaboration with FTC Solar is a critical component of Thein Tan’s commitment to provide 1GW of solar resources to Vietnam.”

Source: Company Press Release.