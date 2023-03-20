According to the DFS, the stage-one project (114MW solar farm) is estimated to produce about 4.9Mkg pa of green hydrogen per annum and suggests a total production cost of around $2.77 per kg of hydrogen

Stage-one solar farm at the Bristol Springs project. (Credit: Frontier Energy Limited)

Frontier Energy has completed the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for stage one of the company’s Bristol Springs renewable energy project in Western Australia.

According to the DFS, the stage-one project (114MW solar farm) is estimated to produce about 4.9Mkg pa of green hydrogen per annum.

The study suggests a total production cost of around $2.77 per kg of hydrogen, based on revised assumptions and key inputs.

The project benefits from its proximity to the existing infrastructure, and has the potential to become a leader in the Australian green hydrogen industry, said the company.

Frontier Energy is currently in discussions to advance offtake and funding before a final investment decision (FID), which is anticipated later this year.

Frontier Energy managing director Sam Lee Mohan said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the Study as it again highlighted the unique opportunity we have at Bristol Springs to be a first mover in the green hydrogen industry.

“The infrastructure surrounding the Project not only allows for our forecast costs to be some of the lowest in Australia for green hydrogen production, but also provides an opportunity for early production as the industry continues to mature over time.”

The Bristol Springs green hydrogen project is located 120km from Perth and is on track to become one of the first, low-cost green hydrogen projects in Australia.

The DFS follows a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project that was completed last year.

According to the PFS, the stage-one Bristol Springs project is expected to produce about 4.4 million kgs of green hydrogen per annum.

The DFS estimate is 11% higher than that of PFS, building on a higher efficiency or load factor for the electrolyser, which has increased from 75% (PFS) to 84% (DFS).

Frontier Energy has contracted global engineering firm GHD to complete engineering and cost studies, to provide a Class 3 CAPEX and OPEX estimate.

The project will be connected to the existing Western Power 330kV transmission network through Landwehr Terminal, located about 4km northeast of the project.

The company adopted a modular, plug-and-play approach to the project design, which enables a large portion of the solar materials to be tested before the installation.