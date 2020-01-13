Assays for cobalt, nickel and copper from CA-19-08-WO2 are still pending in addition to assays from 28 other samples from the hole

Fresh assays show massive native silver grades in second wedge hole at Castle East Discovery. (Credit: CNW Group/Canada Cobalt Works Inc.)

Canada Cobalt Works announced that assays from the second wedge hole at the Robinson Zone at Castle East, a new grassroots high-grade discovery adjacent to three past producers, have returned 70,380 g/t silver (2,053 oz/ton) over 0.30 meters within a broader zone of 1.4 meters grading 20,136 g/t (587 oz/ton) and 4 meters (core length) of 7,259 g/t (212 oz/ton).

The very high-grade intersection in CA-19-08-02 is approximately 8 meters west of the mineralized zone intersected by the first wedge hole (430 meters vertical depth) and 17 meters west of the original discovery intercept in hole CA-11-08.

Assays for cobalt, nickel and copper from CA-19-08-WO2 are still pending in addition to assays from 28 other samples from this hole. Assays for the full 4.65-meter strongly mineralized interval (core length) from hole CA-19-08-W01 are also still pending (50,583.29 g/t Ag over 0.60 meters within 1.5 meters of 20,741 g/t) in addition to results from 58 samples from the third and fourth wedge holes.

Drilling continues as Canada Cobalt builds out this discovery.

Matt Halliday, Canada Cobalt VP-Exploration, commented, “These are truly exceptional grades from the first two holes and ‘hits’ that typically do not occur in isolation in this kind of geological setting. We look forward to providing another update for shareholders in the near future.”

Quality Control/Assurance

The drill program and sampling protocol are being managed by geologists from GoldMinds Geoservices. Holes CS-19-08-W01 to W04 were wedges drilled off the historic CA-11-08 hole. The original hole was re-opened, a modern gyro survey was completed to confirm the location of the hole at depth and then the wedges were drilled from different depths using NQ diameter drill core. Samples were collected using a 0.3-meter minimum length, one-meter maximum length. Drill core recovery averaged 95%. Two quality control samples (blank and standards) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The drill core was sawn with one half of the sawn core placed in a plastic bag with the sample tag and sealed, while the second half was returned to the core box for storage on site. For the high-grade intercepts, only one-quarter of the core has been sent for assaying to Swastika Laboratories in Swastika, Ontario. Where silver was visually and significantly present, a pulp-metallic analysis was requested for the silver and gold assays where the entire sample is dried, weighed and crushed over 95% then fully pulverized and passed through 200-mesh screen to create a plus 200-mesh fraction (metallics) and a minus 200-mesh fraction (pulp). The minus 200-mesh fraction (fines) was run using geochemical analysis with AA finish for Ag, Au, Cu, Ni, and Co. The entire +200 mesh (coarse) fraction was analyzed using gravimetric processes (fire assay) for both Ag and Au to provide a weighted average assay for the entire sample.

Swastika Laboratories is an ISO certified lab independent of Canada Cobalt.