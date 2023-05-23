Ford has executed a series of lithium supply agreements with Nemaska Lithium, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), EnergySource Minerals (ESM) and Albemarle

US-based Ford Motor has executed a series of lithium supply agreements with Nemaska Lithium, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), EnergySource Minerals (ESM) and Albemarle to ramp up the former’s electric vehicle (EV) production.

According to the terms of the agreement, Canada-based Nemaska Lithium will deliver lithium products, including lithium hydroxide to the automotive company over a period of 11 years.

Nemaska Lithium will supply up to 13,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide annually.

The company has also agreed to deliver Ford with spodumene concentrate from its Whabouchi mine prior to commencing delivery of lithium hydroxide produced in Bécancour.

Chile-based SQM is expected to supply battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to support the automaker to manufacture high-performance EV batteries.

Ford EV industrialisation, model e vice president Lisa Drake said: “Working with strong global collaborators such as SQM will help us make real progress on making EVs more accessible for our customers down the road.

“SQM has established well-run operations, a commitment to sustainability, and a proven track record for scaling capacity. Working together helps Ford strengthen our plans to help secure the lithium we need and to de-risk our production plans for millions of EVs over time.”

Ford has also executed a binding lithium supply contract with US-based EnergySource Minerals, which is leading the development of lithium project Project ATLiS in California.

EnergySource Minerals expects to deliver Ford lithium hydroxide from the project, which is expected to be operational in 2025.

Project ATLiS is anticipated to produce nearly 20,000 metric tonnes of lithium per year.

US-based Albemarle has also announced a lithium supply agreement with Ford for a period of five years which is set to commence in 2026 through 2030.

Albemarle will deliver over 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to the automotive company.

Ford and Albemarle have also agreed to explore collaborations to develop a closed-loop solution for lithium-ion battery recycling.

Albemarle energy storage president Eric Norris said: “With the growing demand for EVs in the United States, our customers are seeking to regionalise their supply chain for greater security, sustainability and lower costs.

“This agreement exemplifies the industry collaborations and investments required. We’re honoured to be entering into this strategic partnership with a legendary automotive manufacturer such as Ford.”