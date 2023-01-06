The engineering and construction company’s scope of work includes infrastructure, non-process facilities, process area and tailings filtration

Hellas Gold awards EPCM contract to Fluor for the Skouries project. (Credit: Business Wire)

Hellas Gold Single Member, a fully owned subsidiary of Eldorado Gold, has awarded a contract to Fluor to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for its Skouries gold-copper porphyry project in Greece.

Under the contract, the engineering and construction company’s scope of work includes infrastructure, non-process facilities, process area and tailings filtration.

Located within the Halkidiki Peninsula of Northern Greece, the Skouries project is anticipated to produce an aggregate of 140,000oz of gold and 67 million pounds of copper per annum.

The total mine-life of the project is estimated to be around 20 years.

The onshore construction management and detailed engineering for the project will be supervised by Fluor’s office in Greece and carried out by a consortium of Greece-based engineering service providers.

Fluor mining and metals business president Tony Morgan said: “The execution of this project will build on Fluor’s technical expertise in large-scale gold and copper projects.

“Fluor is excited to be a part of this important project that will drive economic development in the region and provide the essential raw materials to support the transition to a more sustainable future.”

The construction of the Skouries project is expected to commence this year with a total project duration of two and half to three years.

The first production from the project is anticipated in the second half of 2025.

In December 2022, Eldorado Gold received its board approval to restart the gold-copper project with a project financing facility of €680m.

The funding facility involved a €480m commercial loan, initial funding of €100m from the Greek recovery and resilience facility (RRF), and the remaining €100m through a commercial bridge loan.