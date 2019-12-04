The scope of the PMC+ agreement includes technical consulting and project management services

Zbigniew Leszczynski, PKN ORLEN S.A. Chief Development Officer, and Grzegorz Czul, Fluor General Manager (L to R), celebrate the PMC contract signing for the PKN ORLEN Olefins expansion project in Poland. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded a services agreement by PKN ORLEN to provide project management contractor (PMC+) services for the expansion of its olefins complex in Plock, Poland. The reimbursable services contract value will be booked in the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We are honored to be selected by PKN ORLEN to work with them on their largest petrochemical investment program to date,” said Mark Fields, group president of Fluor’s global energy and chemicals business. “Expansion of their olefins complex in Plock is a significant investment that will benefit the Polish economy and invigorate Poland’s transition to becoming a net exporter of petrochemicals.”

The scope of the PMC+ agreement includes technical consulting and project management services. Work is expected to begin in December and will be executed out of Fluor’s Gliwice, Poland and Amsterdam, the Netherlands offices.

The Olefins Expansion Project is a key pillar in PKN ORLEN’s Petrochemicals Development Program. When complete, the expanded olefins complex will include a new steam cracker and products recovery system as well as several additional downstream units.

Source: Company Press Release