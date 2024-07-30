Fluor awarded contract for next phase of engineering and design for small modular reactor power plant in Romania. (Credit: Fluor Corporation/Business Wire)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced that it has signed a contract with RoPower Nuclear for Phase 2 front-end engineering and design (FEED) work at its small modular reactor (SMR) facility in Doicesti, Romania. Fluor will recognize the contract as a new award in the third quarter of 2024. Fluor completed Phase 1 FEED work in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The project will utilize NuScale Power’s SMR technology to generate carbon-free power, marking a significant milestone in Romania’s advancement of clean energy initiatives.

A contract signing ceremony took place during the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation summit in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday, July 24. The event was attended by Fluor and NuScale representatives, as well as Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian Burduja and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, emphasizing bilateral cooperation and the critical role of SMR technology in addressing carbon free power needs and enhancing energy security. The project has received substantial support from both the Romanian and U.S. governments.

“We are pleased to continue our role in supporting this important project to deploy the next generation of nuclear power to produce clean and reliable baseload electricity for Romania and Europe,” said Pierre Bechelany, President of Fluor’s LNG & Power business. “When completed, this facility will be the first of its kind in Europe.”

Fluor’s Phase 2 FEED work will customize a six-reactor SMR power plant with NuScale technology, capable of producing up to 462 megawatts to European codes and standards. Fluor is the majority investor in NuScale, the developer of the only SMR technology that has received design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.