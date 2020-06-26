The process plant will treat 2,000,000 tonnes of ore per year and is expected to produce an average of 2.6 million ounces of silver

FLSmidth sells three system packages for gold project. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

FLSmidth can confirm the sale of three system packages to Gold Fields Limited for the Salares Norte project in Chile. The large Downstream Gold product line project comprises three complete process Islands: a Merrill Crowe, an AARL elution circuit and a Refinery.

The process plant will treat 2,000,000 tonnes of ore per year and is expected to produce an average of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 286,000 ounces of gold annually during its first seven years in operation.

FLSmidth’s systems were chosen for their proven quality and the durability of the technologies involved. These factors were crucial for the customer given the modular, fully-automated and custom design required for the specificities of the gold mine, which is situated in the Atacama region of northern Chile at 4,500m in elevation (15,000 feet). Given the high altitude, it was important that the systems were as automated as possible, with the option of remote monitoring.

Salares Norte further solidifies our position as a premium supplier of projects and solutions even in the most challenging conditions. This contract is also noteworthy given how few new, large gold/silver mines have been established in South America in recent years. Supplying a significant portion of the flowsheet gives FLSmidth another strong reference with a major gold miner.

Jorge Carvajal, Project Sales Director, commented: “These orders are the result of work well done and close collaboration. This, in conjunction with a strong focus on our customer during the entire process, were crucial in solidifying our position as a key technical solutions provider in the gold market.”

