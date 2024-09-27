First Solar inaugurated its new $1.1 billion fully vertically integrated thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, Alabama. (Credit: First Solar, Inc./ Business Wire)

First Solar has officially inaugurated its new $1.1bn fully vertically integrated thin-film solar manufacturing facility in Lawrence County, Alabama.

The new plant adds 3.5GW of solar manufacturing capacity in the US. It is expected to create more than 800 new energy technology manufacturing jobs in the region.

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said: “This is the first of two fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing facilities that solidify the role of the Gulf Coast states in enabling America’s all-of-the-above energy strategy.

“This energy technology manufacturing facility produces American solar panels, with American-made components sourced from a supply chain that spans the country. The hundreds of people that operate this facility represent the next generation of American energy workers and are joined by thousands more steelworkers, glassworkers, miners, truck drivers, railroad workers, and others that enable our mission to support our country’s energy security.”

With this Lawrence County facility and three operational factories in Ohio, First Solar’s domestic nameplate manufacturing capacity will increase to nearly 11 GW, while its global capacity will surpass 21 GW once fully operational.

First Solar, the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, is also building another $1.1bn, 3.5 GW facility in Louisiana, expected to be commissioned in the latter half of 2025.

By the end of 2026, the company anticipates having more than 14 GW of annual nameplate capacity in the US and 25 GW globally.

Lawrence County commissioner Amard Martin said: “The inauguration of First Solar is a tremendous milestone for Alabama, particularly for Lawrence County and District One. First Solar’s investment is not only a step forward in clean energy but also a major boost for our local economy.

“This project brings much-needed jobs, strengthens our infrastructure, and reinforces Alabama’s position as a leader in innovation and sustainability. We are excited about the opportunities this facility will create for our community and future generations.”

First Solar employs a highly advanced and differentiated manufacturing process, enabling the transformation of a sheet of glass into fully assembled thin-film solar panels in approximately four hours.

At the Alabama facility, the entire solar value chain – from semiconductor to wafer, to cell, to module – operates under one roof through a tightly controlled process with stringent quality assurance protocols. The Series 7 modules produced at this facility are made using locally sourced steel from Alabama, smelted, rolled, and fabricated within a 25-mile radius of the plant.