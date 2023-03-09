Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery

Rock Tech obtained first partial license for its lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Guben, Germany. (Credit: CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the “Company” or “Rock Tech”) has obtained the first partial license (“TG1”) in accordance with the Federal Immission Control Act (BImSchG) for its lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Guben, Germany (the “Guben Converter”). The official groundbreaking is planned for Monday, March 27th, 2023.

The Licensing Authority South of the Brandenburg State Office for the Environment issued the first partial permit to Rock Tech’s lithium conversion plant submitted in February 2022. The permit follows the project’s Early Start Permissions received in December 2022 and January 2023. It secures first works onsite, which were recently awarded to a regional construction company.

The permit received allows complete construction for all non-process buildings and site infrastructure and approves the general plant layout and functions for the spodumene to lithium hydroxide conversion.

“It is a great day, and a remarkable milestone has been reached. We have already achieved an essential progress in securing critical planning and pre-agreements for long lead items, and the basic engineering is done. The Bankable Project study completed last year, and Front End Loading Study Level 3 is in its final stage and should be completed soon. We are strongly convinced that this first partial license supports and accelerates further progress in the realization of this first of its kind project in Europe,” said Rock Tech’s Chief Operating Officer Klaus Schmitz.

Rock Tech has already submitted all required permits. The Company submitted the second tranche (“Application for the 2nd Partial License for the Construction of the Production Plant and Commissioning of the Entire Plant”) in November 2022 and is in close contact with the local authorities and involved third party experts in order to get this permit approval secured in due time.

Rock Tech’s lithium converter is estimated to cost USD 683 million1 and is a strategic investment to meet Europe’s growing demand for resilient supply of critical battery raw materials. It will allow the Company to process spodumene from any global source into battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Therefore, the conversion plant will be an important contributor to in a European battery value chain.

