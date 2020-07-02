The work included prospecting to locate historical mineralization areas, carry out channel and grab surface sampling, among others

First Energy Metals completes initial exploration work. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

First Energy Metals has completed the first round of exploratory fieldwork at the Scramble Mine gold property located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The work included prospecting to locate historical mineralization areas, carry out channel and grab surface sampling, mapping historical gold mineralization veins and structures, and developing a detailed Phase 2 exploration work plan. The initial field observations confirmed location of historical underground workings, mineralized quartz veins, and the host rock in shear zone. A 6-metre interval and 5 grab samples were collected to further understand the extent of gold mineralization along strike of the historic mining location. The company also completed a large georeferencing program of past operator’s diamond drill holes, mine shaft, and surface trench locations. Ground truthing of the most recent geological map of the area was completed during this campaign as well.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that after successful completion of the fieldwork program two separate permits with Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and mines were filed for trenching, blasting, bulk sampling, and diamond drilling. Subject to permitting, the Company intends to take several bulk samples from the historical Scramble mine to understand the deposit mineralogy and to carry out metallurgical test-work. The metallurgical test-work will involve determining availability of free gold from a concentrate as well as requirements for further processing methods such as floatation, amalgamation, and cyanidation to improve recoveries of gold from other metals in the concentrate.

Alex Pleson, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Scramble Mine Gold Property

The Scramble Mine gold property is comprised of six mining claims covering approximately 140 hectares land, located in Jaffray Township, Kenora Mining District, approximately 8 kilometres east of the town of Kenora in Northwestern Ontario. The mine was discovered in 1894 but after an initial exploration phase remained essentially dormant until 1984 when Boise Cascade Canada Ltd. commenced an evaluation of the property. Since 1984, approximately 5,200 metres of diamond drilling, 250 metres of surface stripping with sampling and 450 metres of underground development have taken place. The zone of mineralization, including pyrite-gold enriched biotite-rich schist felsic units and veins, extends on surface and in drill holes for about 550 metres. Size of the deposit is 915 meters (m) long along strike, 3.7 m wide and 366 m to 475 m deep. Historical resource at the Property is estimated at 150,000 tons at an average grade of 0.24 ounces per ton (opt) (6.8 grams/ton) (having grades of up to 9.15 opt (259 grams/ton). The deposit is documented to have 70,000 ounces of contained gold using a cutoff grade of 0.05 opt (1.42 grams/ton).

Source: Company Press Release