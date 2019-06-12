Commissioning of the Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal at Röyttä port, Tornio in Finland marks an important environmental milestone for the country

Image: The Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal in Finland. Photo: courtesy of Gasum Group.

Finland has commissioned $124.5m (£97.9m) Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal at Röyttä port, Tornio.

Wärtsilä’s provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solution for the Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal. It included complete unloading, storage, pipeline distribution, regasification, truck loading, and ship bunkering facilities.

Said to be the largest of its kind, the terminal will supply natural gas to Outokumpu’s Tornio steel mill and LNG to local industries, mines, and other consumers in the region.

Featuring an LNG tank with a storage capacity of 50,000m³, the terminal will also supply LNG to the Wärtsilä-supplied LNG storage facility at the SSAB Raahe steel mill.

Additionally, LNG from the terminal will be supplied as fuel to ships, such as the new icebreaker Polaris, operating in the Gulf of Bothnia.

The firm said that the Tornio Manga LNG receiving terminal will play a significant role in reducing the CO2 footprint and emissions such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur oxides (SOx) and particulates of the region’s industrial operations.

Wärtsilä will provide maintenance for Tornio Manga LNG terminal

The project was led by Manga LNG, a joint venture between the Finnish companies Outokumpu Group, Svenskt Stål (SSAB), Gasum and EPV Energy.

Manga LNG board chairman Matti Suurnäkki said: “The Tornio Manga LNG terminal is creating a long-term platform for cost-efficient, environmentally more sustainable energy supply in Northern Europe.

“The beneficiaries include industrial and mining companies, shipping and road transportation companies, power and heat utilities in this area.”

Wärtsilä will provide maintenance for the the Tornio Manga LNG terminal under a 10-year agreement, which ensures reliable gas send-out and maximises uptime of the LNG terminal.

Wärtsilä Energy Business engine power plants vice-president Antti Kämi said: “This project demonstrates our know-how on gas technology and gas as fuel as well as our expertise in medium-scale LNG distribution.

“We are proud to work together with Manga LNG Oy to deliver this terminal and enable a sustainable energy supply for an energy-intensive industrial region.”