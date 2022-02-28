The Group’s continued primary focus remains the safety of its workforce in Ukraine

Ferrexpo unveiled Europe's first large scale autonomous haul trucks. (Credit: RobSimmons223311/Wikipedia)

Further to the Group’s announcement yesterday morning, Ferrexpo plc (LSE: FXPO), the world’s 3rd largest exporter of high grade iron ore pellets to the global steel industry, hereby provides an update on its operations in Ukraine.

Export activities at the port of Pivdennyi, located in southwest Ukraine, where the Group’s berth is located for shipping pellets to customers, have been temporarily suspended following notification from the port authorities. As a result, the Group’s marketing department has issued force majeure notices to certain customers that were due to receive the Group’s products via oceangoing vessel in the near term.

The Group’s mining and processing operations, which are located adjacent to the city of Horishni Plavni in central Ukraine, continue to operate. The Group has the ability to stockpile its iron ore pellets at site, whilst Ukraine’s logistic networks continue to experience disruption.

The Group’s continued primary focus remains the safety of its workforce in Ukraine. Further updates will be made as and when appropriate.

