Windlab is a publicly listed wind energy development company with operations across Australia, Southern Africa and North America totalling over 7,500MW of potential capacity across over 50 projects

Image: Federation Asset Management acquires majority stake in Windlab. Photo: Courtesy of Bishnu Sarangi/Pixabay

Federation Asset Management today announced that it has agreed to acquire an 18.4 per cent interest in Windlab Limited.

Head of Federation Renewable Energy, Stephen Panizza said that Windlab possesses an enviable track record, world-leading technologies and a significant development portfolio.

“Federation intends to provide the support required to bring Windlab’s exciting stable of projects to fruition. We look forward to collaborating with the company to assist it to achieve its full potential,” Mr Panizza said.

Source: Company Press Release