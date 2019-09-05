The new projects will focus on four areas to accelerate advancements in energy storage technologies and electrification in the UK

Image: The research is aimed at improving the batteries used for transport and other applications including grid storage. Photo courtesy of Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay.

The Faraday Institution has announced its plans to award up to £55m to five UK-based consortia, to support the application-inspired research for changes in battery chemistries, systems, and manufacturing methods.

The institution said that the research is aimed at improving the batteries used for transport and other applications including grid storage with enhanced performance and cost characteristics.

In addition, the initiative is part of the government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), managed by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to transform the production of batteries for the future of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK.

UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive Sir Mark Walport said: “Bringing together experts across industry and academia, this exciting research will grow our understanding of battery chemistries and manufacturing methods, with the potential to significantly improve the UK’s ability to develop the high-performance electric vehicles of the future.”

The new projects will accelerate energy storage technologies in the UK

Faraday Institution has announced the new projects in four focus areas adding to its existing research projects to accelerate advancements in energy storage technologies and electrification in the UK.

In addition, the projects are aimed at improving current generation lithium ion batteries along with the discovery of longer horizon materials and optimisation that supports the commercialisation of next-generation batteries.

The projects are expected to be executed for more than four years, to address battery challenges faced by industry and leverage the UK’s research capabilities in commercialising new battery technologies and processes.

The five new projects under the initiative includes the Next generation electrode manufacturing – Nextrode led by the University of Oxford, Next generation lithium ion cathode materials, FutureCat led by the University of Sheffield, CATMAT Led by the University of Bath, Next generation sodium ion batteries–NEXGENNA led by the University of St Andrews, Alternative cell chemistry beyond lithium ion–LiSTAR, and Lithium-Sulfur Technology Accelerator.

Faraday Institution CEO Neil Morris said: “It is imperative that the UK takes a lead role in increasing the efficiency of energy storage as the world moves towards low carbon economies and seeks to switch to clean methods of energy production. Improvements in EV cost, range and longevity are desired by existing EV owners and those consumers looking to purchase an EV as their next or subsequent car.

“Our research to improve this web of battery performance indicators (which are different for different sectors) are being researched, with a sense of urgency, by the Faraday Institution and its academic and industrial partners. Our fundamental research programmes are putting the UK at the forefront of this disruptive societal, environmental and economic change.”