Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s local partners Takela Mining Tanzania Limited (“TMT”) and NyoriGreen Mining Limited (“NML”), having collectively made seven new Mining License Applications at the Nyorinyori Graphite Project (“Nyorinyori”) and the NyoriGreen Graphite Project (“NyoriGreen”) located in Tanzania (together the “Projects”).

Following the commencement of the Phase 1 exploration activities at Nyorinyori and NyoriGreen announced on 1 December 2023, a recent exploration workshop in Nairobi, and input from the Company’s independent geological consultants, Geofields Tanzania Limited (“Geofields”), it was agreed that applications were to be made for three new graphite mining licenses by TMT, and a further four new mining licenses by NML. These applications have now been made and are anticipated to be granted in Q1 2024.

The new mining license applications adjoin the existing Project areas and will increase the total number of granted graphite mining licenses in the area to 27, if the new mining license applications are granted. These additional mining licenses consolidate TMT and NML’s position in an area that is considered to have significant potential for new graphite mine development.

The Company is finalising its discussions with TMT and NML to incorporate the new mining license applications under the existing commercial agreements between the parties and expects to have these concluded in early Q1 2024 following the grant of the mining licenses.

Currently Marula’s independent geological consultants, Geofields, are on-site at both the Nyorinyori and NyoriGreen Graphite Projects completing the Phase 1 Program of exploration work as announced on 1 December 2023. This work is focused on the high-grade and jumbo flake graphite mineralisation that has been observed and includes detailed mapping, sampling and trenching work across the current combined 20 granted graphite mining licenses that make up the Projects.

The Phase 1 program of exploration activities remains on track for completion later this month with the findings and initial report to be completed by the end of January 2024 and assay results from the sampling work to be received by the end of Q1 2024.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

“Over the past month we have been making considerable progress at both the Nyorinyori and NyoriGreen graphite projects, with the Phase 1 exploration work targeting the high-grade and jumbo flake graphite mineralisation. With the mineralisation identified to extend over an initial strike length of over two kilometres, with our geological consultants, we felt it necessary to look to expand our footprint in the area to include additional graphite mining licenses that are believed to have significant potential for high-grade and jumbo flake graphite mineralisation.

“By increasing to a total of 27 (subject to the seven new licenses being granted) graphite mining licenses, we will be in a strong position to consolidate exploration activities in the area to target potential high-grade graphite mineralisation.

“This has been possible due to the strength of our partnerships with Takela Mining and NyoriGreen Mining which also further strengthens our partnership with them and demonstrates the Company’s ability to develop valuable and strategic partnerships which will enhance the Company’s opportunities to deliver further shareholder value. I look forward to updating shareholders on the progress we make at the project areas.”

