Evergy is also planning to retire all coal power plants in its fleet, excluding Iatan 2 in Missouri, at the end of their useful life that is expected to be between 2040 and 2050

Evergy to expand wind energy portfolio by 660MW. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

US-based electric services company, Evergy has unveiled its plans to reduce carbon emissions 80% by 2050 and add 660MW wind energy to its portfolio.

The firm plans to achieve an estimated 40% reduction in carbon emissions by the end of this year.

The firm is planning to continue to make investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency and also to continue operating the Wolf Creek nuclear power station until its license expires in 2045.

Evergy to add four new wind projects to expand its portfolio by 660MW

By adding 660MW of new wind capacity, Evergy is expected to expand its wind power capacity to 4.5GW. The new capacity will include four wind projects.

The projects include the 199MW of wind energy from Expedition Wind project, which is being developed by National Renewable Solutions in Marion County, Kansas.

The firm has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with AEP Renewables to purchase 128MW of energy from Flat Ridge 3 wind project.

To be located in Kingman, Kansas, the project will comprise 62 wind turbines and is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

Evergy has also signed a PPA with Apex Clean Energy to purchase 155.1MW from the 193MW Jayhawk Wind project which will produce enough electricity to supply about 70,000 U.S. homes per year.

The project is being constructed in Crawford and Bourbon Counties, Kansa and is expected to be operational in 2021.

Furthermore, the firm will acquire 178MW power from 200MW Ponderosa Wind which is being developed by a subsidiary of NextEra Resources in south of Liberal, Kansa in Oklahoma.

In October last year, the City of West Plains, Missouri, US, has announced a partnership with Evergy to provide solar power to the community.