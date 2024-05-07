Geochemical, geophysical and mapping activities completed to date demonstrate the potential for lithium bearing LCT pegmatite style mineralisation

EverGreen Fully Permitted to Commence Exploration at Bynoe. (Credit: Kefentse Molotsane on Unsplash)

EverGreen Lithium Limited (ASX:EG1) (“EverGreen” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the approval of its Mine Management Plan (MMP), enabling EverGreen to commence high impact exploration activities such as auger sampling and drilling at its flagship Bynoe project.

Geochemical, geophysical and mapping activities completed to date demonstrate the potential for lithium bearing LCT pegmatite style mineralisation within EverGreen’s EL 31774 lease, spanning 231 square Kilometers of tenure.

Exploration Manager, Andrew Harwood commented: “With all Bynoe exploration and drilling approvals now received and field conditions improving, it is expected that field activities will commence in the coming weeks. The Company looks forward to drilling

on it’s 231Km2 lease at Bynoe, one of the largest land holdings in the Bynoe Pegmatite Field. The Company believes that its Bynoe Lithium Project hosts excellent and compelling drill-ready targets”.

The exploration strategy for the near term will include auger, AC/RAB drilling to test soil sample geochemical anomalies, ANT geophysical targets and high potential areas identified in recent mapping and desktop interpretation programs. The auger and AC/RAB programs will also allow the geology team to test beneath the shallow cover units which are common in the work area.

Given success in these initial work programs, RC and diamond drilling will be undertaken to test strike and down dip extensions of the identified pegmatites.

Figure 1 shows the various targets in EL 31774 to be tested during the coming field season. The seven ANT geophysical targets are shown in black polygons with geochemical results noted in the gridded background raster imagery.

Source: Company Press Release