European Wind Academy, a wind energy focused training center, celebrated the opening of their new location at Pomorska 30 in Szczecin, Poland on January 23rd, 2020.

They have relocated to a much larger facility to deal with increased demand for their services.

Over 70 people attended, including representatives from wind turbine manufacturers, solutions providers, wind energy organizations and local government.

Witold Szczepkowski, Academy Manager, and John Funch, FairWind CEO, officially opened the new location in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Only two and a half years ago, European Wind Academy started with just three full time employees, two classrooms and a small part of a warehouse which we used mainly for GWO Working at Heights training,” Szczepkowski said.

“Today we are a completely different company with a lot more to offer, having developed our training and administrative team, implemented new training modules, and improved our processes. This new center will increase our operational capabilities and quality even further.

“We are ambitious and believe that this is just the beginning of our professional development. This is possible thanks to our wonderful partners, customers, subcontractors and last but not least EWA team members. We look forward to developing our relationships and collaborating with new clients who are keen to try our services.”

The new location has six classrooms and over 1600 square meters of warehouse and training space, and has passed a DNV GL certification audit for GWO Training Providers.

European Wind Academy was founded in 2017 as a close training partner and sister company to FairWind, a wind turbine installation and service provider.

In this short time they have become one of the top 10 GWO (Global Wind Organization) training providers worldwide.

Last year European Wind Academy trained nearly 3600 people and issued over 3100 GWO certificates.

Since their foundation, the center has continually added new training modules and courses.

Starting with Basic Safety Training (BST), in 2018 they expanded their GWO catalog to include Basic Technical Training (BTT).

European Wind Academy has also implemented manufacturer-specific modules, including for Vestas and Enercon, and in 2019 added five modules for Siemens Gamesa. Outside of their headquarters in Poland, they have organized training in Romania, Canada, and the United States.

Their team is certified by DNV GL, meeting the highest European standards.

Currently European Wind Academy provides courses in:

GWO Basic Safety Training (BST)

GWO Basic Technical Training (BTT)

SHE Rescue (Enercon)

LMB Ladders (Enercon)

Siemens Gamesa Technical Training (SGTT)

Vestas Electrical Safety For Qualified Electrical Person (ESQ)

Vestas Lockout Level 2 (LOTO2)

For a full list of training courses, see the European Wind Academy website.

Russian company Servis Montazh Integratsiya was the first large commercial customer attending GWO BST training at the new EWA location.