European Energy has placed an order to supply 121 MW solar modules with Chinese manufacturer Risen Energy.

Image: European Energy places order with Risen Energy to supply solar modules. Photo: Courtesy of Andreas Troll/Pixabay.

The agreement provides solar modules for projects in Italy and Denmark. The order covers more than 300.000 panels and have a value of more than DKK 250 million.

Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy, said:

“We have been convinced by the professionalism and flexibility we have encountered with Risen Energy. We visited their production facilities and got a positive impression by their state of the art facilities and production methods. The attitude of the team and their capabilities has added to the necessary mutual trust for a transaction of this size. We are comfortable that Risen Energy will deliver on time and with the same high quality, they have become known for.”

Risen Energy will provide 370W high-efficiency mono perc modules for European Energy’s 64MW project in Apulia, Italy, and 375W high-efficiency mono perc bifacial dual-glass modules for its projects near Thisted and at Mors in Denmark.

Zhao Zelin, Vice President of Sales at Risen Energy, said:

“The globalization of Risen Energy is inseparable from our global professional partners. We are looking forward to making contributions to the global energy transformation and upgrading with more partners. We believe that cooperation with European Energy will develop going forward to the benefit of both companies.”

The 121 MW order will be delivered during 2019.

