European Energy has agreed to acquire the company REintegrate as part of its increasing focus on Power-to-X.

European Energy is now integrating REIntegrate into its organization. (Credit: European Energy A/S.)

European Energy has agreed to acquire 100 % of the Power-to-X company REIntegrate. European Energy is now integrating REIntegrate into its organization where the employees will join the newly established PtX-department. The department is headed by Emil Vikjær-Andresen who has worked with renewable energy since 2013, including 5 years with European Energy.

Throughout the year, the interest in PtX-solutions and e-fuels has only gotten stronger from all across the society. European Energy is today developing several PtX-projects in Denmark and will use its position as front-runner to apply these technologies in de-carbonizing hard to abate-sectors such as maritime transportation and the plastics industry.

– We have a firm belief in the ability of PtX to de-carbonize sectors which cannot be electrified directly, and European Energy is dedicated to being a front runner in this endeavor. We are set on expanding our PtX-activities as we want to provide solutions for our customers within the whole value chain of green energy – from the production of renewable electricity to higher value products such as green hydrogen and e-methanol, says Emil Vikjær-Andresen.

With the acquisition of REIntegrate, European Energy has established a new office in the Danish city of Støvring, where the current REIntegrate offices are located.

Earlier this year REIntegrate, European Energy and Maersk signed an agreement to supply e-methanol to Maersk’s first container ship using e-methanol. The e-methanol will be delivered in 2023 with a volume of min. 10.000 tons e-methanol annually.

Earlier in November 2020, a contract was concluded with the fuel distributor Circle K providing 50 million liters of e-methanol to Circle K from 2023.

– As we have seen in the past year, the demand for PtX-solutions is already there. This is an untapped market, where we have a unique opportunity to gain experience and know-how on the fuel solutions of the future. We have now established a competent and experienced team and we’re very happy to be able to drive forward this innovation in Denmark, says Emil Vikjær-Andresen.

Source: Company Press Release