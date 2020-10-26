Construction on the wind project is expected to begin from November this year

ERG set to expand in Polish market with new wind farm. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay)

ERG, through its subsidiary ERG Poland Holding has finalised a deal with the Vortex Group to acquire rights to build a 24.5MW wind project in Poland.

The deal involves the purchase of 100% equity stake in the EW piotrków kujawski SP. z.o.o., which owns the authorisations required to construct the wind project.

To be located in the north-central area of Poland, the wind farm is expected to come on stream by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Along with the procurement of the building authorizations, the deal also includes a contract for the supply of services for related to the realisation of civil and electrical works.

ERG CEO, Luca Bettonte: “This transaction allows us to pursue further expansion in Poland, a country of enormous potential considering the positive trend in wind-energy development regulations. The new project, together with the existing installed capacity and 36 MW currently under construction will increase our presence in Poland to 142 MW.

“Moreover, the wind farm’s location close to other ERG facilities will enable major synergies which, alongside the excellent wind conditions in the area, make this a high-quality project.”

The wind farm will be built with a total investment of €35.6m

The project, which is said to be located in a windy zone, will be built with a total investment of about €35.6m, including the price that was paid for acquiring the building permit.

In an auction in December last year, the wind farm was awarded a tariff corresponding to approximately €50.5 Euro per MWh, for a period of 15 years.

Once the farm is fully operational, it is expected to generate 76GWh of power annually. This is equivalent to 3100 hours and around 65 kt of avoided CO2 emission.

In March, ERG, through its ERG Power Generation, completed acquiring the 100% equity stake in Laszki Wind, the owner of authorisations for a 36MW wind farm in South East Poland, from Polish company Cameonio.