The Greenstone Mine has achieved its inaugural gold pour on schedule, producing 1,800 ounces of gold from the full recovery circuit, with all equipment operating as expected

Equinox gold pours first gold at Greenstone mine. (Credit: Equinox Gold Corp)

Equinox Gold Corp. is pleased to announce first gold pour at its new Greenstone Mine in Ontario, Canada.

Greg Smith, President & CEO of Equinox Gold, commented: “This first gold pour represents another key step toward achieving commercial production at the Greenstone Mine. This is a proud moment for all involved, and I extend my congratulations to the entire Greenstone team. We look forward to ramping up to commercial production in the third quarter of this year and delivering sustained value from the Greenstone Mine for all our stakeholders.”

The Greenstone Mine will be Equinox Gold’s flagship asset and largest, lowest-cost producer. When operating at capacity, the Greenstone Mine is expected to produce approximately 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years, and average 360,000 ounces of gold per year for its initial 14-year mine life, making Greenstone one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

Source: Company Press Release