Equinox Gold is reviewing the potential for a Phase 2 expansion. (Credit: Erik Stein from Pixabay)

Equinox Gold has announced that commercial production has been achieved at its Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California, USA.

Equinox Gold expects to produce between 5,000 to 10,000 ounces of gold at Castle Mountain in 2020, with average annual production of approximately 40,000 ounces of gold during the Phase 1 mine life. Equinox Gold is reviewing the potential for a Phase 2 expansion that is expected to increase average production to 200,000 ounces of gold annually. The Phase 2 feasibility study is targeted for completion in Q1 2021.

Christian Milau, Equinox Gold’s CEO, stated, “Achieving commercial production at Castle Mountain is an important step for what will ultimately be a long-life 200,000 ounce per year gold mine, bringing significant benefits to local communities, the State of California and Equinox Gold’s shareholders.”

Source: Company Press Release