Approximately 1 million tonnes of CO2 from the natural gas is captured and stored at the Sleipner field annually

Image: The Sleipner field in the North Sea. Photo: Courtesy of Harald Pettersen / Equinor ASA.

Norway-based energy company Equinor along with its partners has announced plans to reveal the datasets from the Sleipner field, in a bid to advance innovation and development on the field of CO2 storage.

Equinor said that as operator along with a group of partnering companies, it has been using Sleipner as a carbon capture and storage facility since 1996.

Approximately 1 million tonnes of CO 2 from the natural gas is captured and stored at the Sleipner field annually.

Equinor chief digital officer and senior vice president Torbjørn F. Folgerø said: “For over 20 years we have had a first-hand experience of safe storage of CO2 in a reservoir.

“We believe this insight can be valuable for both our industry, research communities, and others working on making CO2 storage a central part of the ongoing energy transition into the low carbon future.”

Equinor to publish Sleipner CO2 data in September

Equinor said that it will publish all the data in September 2019, through the SINTEF-led CO2 Data Share Consortium, a partnership supported by the Norwegian CLIMIT research programme and the US Department of Energy.

The company claimed that it has shared CO 2 storage and monitoring data with the research community for the past 15 years. By disclosing the data, the Sleipner partnership and SINTEF intend to further progress both innovation and development in the field of carbon storage.

SINTEF executive vice president Eli Aamot said: “Ever since Equinor shared the first Sleipner datasets, researchers across the world have used it to understand flow processes, enable more accurate predictions and develop methods for safe CO2 storage.

“Access to the Sleipner datasets can accelerate the development of knowledge and technologies essential for operating CO2 storage sites and enable faster deployment of CCS, a measure The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states is critical to limit the global warming.”