Image: An Equinor building. Photo: courtesy of Ole Jørgen Bratland/Equinor ASA.

The Norwegian Petroleum Safety Authority has given Equinor Energy (Equinor) consent to use the facilities on the Tordis field beyond their original operating life.

Consent for operation of the Tordis field expires on 31 December 2019. In order to recover the remaining reserves from the field, Equinor has applied for consent to extend the operating life of the facilities on the field.

We have now granted consent for the use of the facilities on the Tordis field until 31 December 2036.

Tordis is a field in the Tampen area in the northern part of the North Sea, between the Statfjord and Gullfaks fields. The water depth in the area is 150-220 metres. Tordis was discovered in 1987, and the plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1991. The field has been developed with a central subsea manifold tied-back to Gullfaks C, which also supplies water for injection. Seven single-well satellites and two subsea templates are tied-back to the manifold. Production started in 1994.

