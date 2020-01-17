The pilot hole will be drilled by the West Hercules mobile drilling facility, which is owned and operated by Seadrill

Equinor has secured consent for exploration drilling in the North Sea. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay.)

Equinor is the operator for production licence 878. We have now given the company consent to drill pilot hole 30/2-U-1 using the West Hercules semi-submersible drilling facility.

30/2-U-1 is located north-west of the Huldra field in the North Sea.

The geographical coordinates are:

60° 56′ 11.23″ N

02° 37′ 18.83″ E

Water depth at the site is 142 metres.

Equinor estimates that the drilling will take three days, starting in early 2020.

The pilot hole will be drilled by the West Hercules mobile drilling facility, which is owned and operated by Seadrill. West Hercules is a sixth-generation, semi-submersible drilling facility built in 2008 at the Daewoo Shipyard in South Korea.

The facility was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in 2012.