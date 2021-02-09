Well 7220/7-4 will be drilled from the Transocean Enabler drilling facility in position 72°25'4.32"N and 20°8'25.73"E after drilling development wells on the Johan Castberg field

Well 7220/7-4 in production licence 532. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 7220/7-4, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 7220/7-4 will be drilled from the Transocean Enabler drilling facility in position 72°25’4.32″N and 20°8’25.73″E after drilling development wells on the Johan Castberg field.

The drilling programme for well 7220/7-4 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 532. Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 50 per cent. The other licensees are Vår Energi AS (30 per cent) and Petoro AS (20 per cent).

The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 7219/9, 7220/4, 7220/5, 7220/7 and 7220/8. The well will be drilled about 10 kilometres southwest of the 7220/8-1 discovery well on the Johan Castberg field.

Production licence 532 was awarded on 15 May 2009 (20th licensing round on the Norwegian shelf). This is the eleventh exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

