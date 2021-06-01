Well 6407/1-9 will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility in position 64°58'46.07"N and 07°02'55.18"E

Well 6407/1-9 in production licence 939. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has granted Equinor Energy AS a drilling permit for well 6407/1-9, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 6407/1-9 will be drilled from the West Hercules drilling facility in position 64°58’46.07″N and 07°02’55.18″E.

The drilling programme for well 6407/1-9 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 939. Equinor Energy AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 70 per cent.

The other licensee is PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (30 per cent). The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 6406/3 and 6407/1.

The well will be drilled about 2 kilometres northeast of the 6407/1-5 S Maria appraisal well and about 7 kilometres northwest of 6407/1-6 S Rodriguez.

Production licence 939 was awarded on 2 March 2018 (APA 2017). This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

