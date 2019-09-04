The overall result is that Equinor has divested a 16 percent shareholding in Lundin for a direct interest of 2.6 percent in the Johan Sverdrup field and a cash consideration of around USD 650 million.

The first part, Sparebank1 Markets’ acquisition of around 54.5 million shares in Lundin Petroleum AB from Equinor ASA, concluded on 5 August and followed the approval of the transaction in Lundin Petroleum AB’s Extraordinary General Meeting on 31 July 2019.

The second part, Equinor Energy’s acquisition of a 2.6 percent interest in the Johan Sverdrup field from Lundin Norway AS, concluded on 30 August. The effective date of this acquisition is 1 January 2019.