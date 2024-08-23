Equinor and Polenergia secure construction permits for Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects. (Credit: Equinor / Polenergia)

Equinor and Polenergia are one step away from building offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea. Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects, being developed by the two companies, have received a set of offshore and onshore permits for construction. The Pomeranian governor has issued a total of 17 permits, which include the installation of 100 wind turbines and 2 offshore substations, the laying of export and internal cables, and the installation of 2 onshore substations along with infrastructure.

– Obtaining all the required permits is a very important moment for the Bałtyk 2 and 3 projects, which confirms the exemplary preparation of these investments. This allows us to proceed to the next stage of the implementation of offshore wind farms. We are preparing to make the final investment decision (FID) and start construction work. These investments are a key step in implementing our sustainable development strategy and contributing to the country’s energy transition – says Michał Jerzy Kołodziejczyk, Country Manager Equinor in Poland.

The permits issued by the Pomeranian governor for the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects include, among others:

100 wind turbines along with internal power and telecommunications networks

2 offshore substations

undersea export cables

2 onshore substations with associated infrastructure

onshore 400 kV cable lines with associated infrastructure

220 kV onshore cable lines along with associated infrastructure

access road to the onshore substation

This is one of the most important days for the projects we are implementing in the Baltic Sea, and a great success for Polenergia’s Offshore Wind Farms Department, which was responsible for the process of obtaining all documents. The set of permits issued by the Pomeranian governor opens the way for us to build the Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3 projects. The first preparatory work on land will begin later this year, the first energy from both projects will flow as early as 2027. The realization of the Baltic offshore wind farms is crucial to Poland’s energy security. Their commissioning will make Polenergia one of the largest producers of energy from renewable sources in Central Europe – says Jerzy Zań, President of the Management Board of Polenergia S.A.

The offshore wind farms Bałtyk 2 and Bałtyk 3, with a total capacity of 1440 MW, will be able to supply more than 2 million households with green energy. The power plants will be in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea, between 22 and 37 kilometers from the coastline. The first energy from both projects is expected to flow into the grid in 2027. The commercial stage of their use is scheduled from 2028.

The planned investments are proceeding according to the planned schedules. The projects have obtained the necessary environmental decisions along with connection agreements, and in 2021 the Energy Regulatory Authority has granted each project differential contracts.

For the next phase of offshore wind development in Poland, Equinor and Polenergia are developing the Bałtyk 1 project. The offshore wind farm has capacity of up to 1,560 MW and will be 81 kilometers from the shore.