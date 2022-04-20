Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation, and construction equipment, and tools for surface and underground applications

The order extends Assmang’s and Epiroc’s collaboration. (Credit: Epiroc AB)

Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and Infrastructure industries, has won a large order for battery-electric mining equipment from Assmang Proprietary Limited to be used at a manganese ore mine in South Africa.

Assmang has ordered several of Epiroc’s battery loaders and mine trucks – the Scooptram ST14 Battery and Minetruck MT42 Battery, respectively – that will be deployed at its Black Rock underground mine in the Northern Cape Province.

The order was booked in the first quarter 2022 and is valued at MSEK 120.

“Epiroc is proud to support Assmang on its journey toward lower emissions through the use of our cutting-edge battery-electric machines, while also prioritizing productivity and safety,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO.

The order extends Assmang’s and Epiroc’s collaboration to use state-of-the-art solutions for optimized operations at the mine. Assmang has previously ordered the same type of battery-electric machines for this mine, and in 2019 Assmang selected Epiroc’s Mobilaris Mining Intelligence digital solution, which provides superior situational awareness of the mining operation in real-time.

The Scooptram ST14 Battery and Minetruck MT42 Battery machines, manufactured in Örebro, Sweden, are built to face the toughest conditions and are packed with intelligent features. They will be equipped with Collision Avoidance System as well as with the telematics system Certiq, which allows for automated monitoring of productivity and machine performance.

Source: Company Press Release