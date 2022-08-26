AARD, based near Johannesburg, South Africa, designs, manufactures, services and supports a wide range of mining equipment, specializing in low-profile underground machines for mines with low mining heights

An AARD Mining Equipment low-profile loader. (Credit: Epiroc)

Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has signed an agreement to acquire AARD Mining Equipment, a South African mining equipment manufacturer.

AARD, based near Johannesburg, South Africa, designs, manufactures, services and supports a wide range of mining equipment, specializing in low-profile underground machines for mines with low mining heights. The high-quality products include drill rigs, bolters, loaders, scalers, and more. The company’s customers are mainly in the Southern Africa region. AARD has approximately 200 employees and had revenues in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, of about MSEK 650.

“AARD has reputable and reliable products that complement our underground product portfolio well,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. “This acquisition will further strengthen our growth ambitions in Africa and beyond. We are looking forward to welcoming the great team at AARD to Epiroc.”

“We are excited about the prospect of continuing to grow the business within the Epiroc Group,” says Mike Adendorff, AARD’s CEO.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the next few months. The transaction contains conditions normal for transactions of this nature, including regulatory approval from the competition authorities. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Source: Company Press Release