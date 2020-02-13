Epiroc has signed a contract with Roy Hill to deliver a fully automated haul truck solution for its iron ore mining operation in Western Australia

Epiroc and ASI Mining to automate Roy Hill's mining haul truck fleet. (Credit: Анатолий Стафичук from Pixabay.)

Epiroc, in partnership with automation specialist ASI Mining, will convert Roy Hill’s haul trucks from manned to autonomous use. Epiroc and ASI Mining will deliver a safe and interoperable solution for Roy Hill’s mixed truck fleet, with an ability to expand to other mining vehicle types and manufacturers, and capability to integrate with existing Roy Hill systems. Epiroc and ASI Mining will also be working closely with Roy Hill and its partners Hitachi and Wenco on truck conversion and integration of the Wenco fleet management system.

“Epiroc is proud to collaborate with Roy Hill, ASI Mining and other partners to automate Roy Hill’s haul truck fleet, boosting safety and productivity for a crucial aspect of its mining operation,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s Senior Executive Vice President Mining and Infrastructure. “This is a very strong example of how automation will take a mining company’s operation to the next level.”

“Roy Hill is well positioned to transition to automation,” says Roy Hill CEO Barry Fitzgerald. “Our teams on site and in our Remote Operations Centre (ROC) in Perth have demonstrated a clear capacity to deliver complex projects, sustainable change and operational excellence with the recent success of our autonomous drill program and fleet optimisation initiatives. Now is the right time to bring the combined expertise of Roy Hill, Epiroc, ASI Mining and Wenco together to convert our haul truck fleet.”

“Care is one of our core values, with safety at the heart of everything we do,” adds Barry Fitzgerald. “Roy Hill’s Smart Mine program is driving innovation across our business, and the automation of our haulage fleet is central to delivering safety and production improvements.”

The project will see a phased implementation, with testing and production verification of up to eight trucks undertaken in the initial phase prior to the second phase of full fleet expansion from mid-2021.

Roy Hill is an iron ore mining project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Its ROC in Perth provides end-to-end integration of operations.

U.S.-based ASI Mining provides technology solutions for the autonomous operation of mining vehicles. Epiroc announced in October 2018 that it had acquired 34% of ASI Mining.

Source: Company Press Release