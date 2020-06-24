CWSRF program is administrated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (NYSEFC

Headquarters of the EPA at the William Jefferson Clinton Federal Building.

As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) celebrates its 50th anniversary year and this month’s anniversary theme of “successful partnerships,” the agency is announcing today that it has awarded $220 million to New York for State Revolving Funds (SRFs) to assist with water infrastructure projects that help protect surface water and provide safe drinking water to communities throughout the state.

“EPA’s continued commitment to investing in our state and local partners’ infrastructure projects helps ensure residents have affordable access to safe drinking water and cleaner waterways,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “These funds will provide critical upgrades to help modernize New York’s water infrastructure needs while protecting human health and the environment. These grants represent a long-standing and fruitful partnership between EPA and states.”

EPA awarded $175 million to the New York Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program, administrated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (NYSEFC). The CWSRF program provides low-interest loans and principal forgiveness for the improvement of water quality protection infrastructure projects, including modernizing aging wastewater infrastructure, implementing water reuse and recycling and addressing stormwater, which will protect New York’s lakes, rivers and the Atlantic Ocean.

EPA awarded $45 million to the New York Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program, administrated by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the NYSEFC. The DWSRF program provides low-interest loans and principal forgiveness for the construction of drinking water infrastructure projects and for the administration of small system technical assistance, source water protection, capacity development, and operator certification. The DWSRF program will protect people’s health by reducing exposure to contaminants in drinking water.

