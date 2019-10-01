Funding will be used by nonprofit organizations to provide small public drinking water and wastewater systems with training and technical assistance to achieve and maintain compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act

Image: US EPA grants $15m funding to improve water systems in rural areas. Photo: Courtesy of Henryk Niestrój/Pixabay

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the availability of $15 million in funding for technical assistance and training providers to improve the water quality of small and private water systems that are often located in rural communities across the United States. Ensuring everyone has access to clean and safe water, no matter the size of the water system, is a top priority for EPA.

“Small water systems, especially those in rural communities, face unique challenges, and the Trump Administration is helping them address these challenges and provide clean, safe drinking water for their residents,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These grants will help ensure that smaller water systems have the knowledge, training and technical assistance needed so they can continue to provide clean drinking water and safeguard public health.

Funding will be used by nonprofit organizations to provide small public drinking water and wastewater systems with training and technical assistance to achieve and maintain compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act, improve operational performance and help inform private drinking water well owners about protecting their drinking water supply. Small water systems often face unique financial and operational challenges including aging infrastructure, workforce shortages, increasing costs and declining rate bases. EPA is committed to helping these systems protect public health and provide reliable drinking water and wastewater services that meet federal and state regulations.

Eligible applicants for this competitive agreement are nonprofit organizations and intertribal consortia that are incorporated as nonprofits. The application period for these competitive grants is now open. Questions about applying for EPA funding for training and technical assistance must be received by November 4, 2019, and applications must be received by November 14, 2019. EPA expects to award these cooperative agreements by Spring 2020 and encourages all eligible organizations who have an interest in these projects to apply.

Source: Company Press Release